ADVERTISEMENT

A 2016 graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has secured foreign investment in excess of one billion naira, from the creation of three startup companies.

The UNN Vice-Chancellor, Charles Igwe, disclosed this at the university’s 49th convocation ceremony on Friday in Nsukka.

“I am happy to tell this distinguished audience that a 2016 graduate of this institution, from the Department of Electronic Engineering created three startup companies and has already secured foreign investment in excess of one billion naira,” he said.

Mr Igwe said UNN graduates have been doing the university proud.

He urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of their alma mater.

According to Mr Igwe, 186 of the graduating students made first class grade.

He said a total of 11,010 first degree and diploma students were graduating at the event.

The vice-chancellor said 4,048 got second class honours (upper division), while 5,118 were graduating with second class honours (lower division).

He added that 1,101 graduated with third class while 79 secured ordinary pass and 40, unclassified.

Mr Igwe congratulated all the graduating students whose dreams of earning first degree from UNN had materialised through their dedication and hard work.

He also commended parents and guardians for “denying themselves of certain pleasures of life” to fund the students’ education, and the staff of the university for their roles.

“Our society is in dire need of educated men and women like you who will contribute their quota to move the country to a greater height.

“As you leave this university to face the real world, I challenge you to always go for the best for yourself and for others.

“It is my hope that sooner or later, you that have graduated today, will be in a position to give back to UNN that gave you a head to start life,” he said.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who is the Chancellor of the university, congratulated the graduating students and their parents.

He urged them to work toward achieving economic development, peace and harmony in the country.

(NAN)