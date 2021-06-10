The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Placid Njoku, has refuted reports on social media that he resigned from office

Mr Njoku, in a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Ozioma Ukwuoma, described the report as “baseless” and “fake”.

“My attention has been drawn to the fake news circulating in the social media purporting that the deputy governor of Imo, Prof. Placid Njoku has resigned.

“While it remains our practice to ignore such baseless stories, the need to put the truth out to Imo citizens has necessitated this rebuttal.

“This story has no iota of truth in it but is a mere figment of the imaginations of those working against the government and people of Imo State.

“Prof. Njoku enjoys a robust working relationship with his boss, Governor Hope Uzodimma, and indeed with every member of the state executive council, including members of the state legislature,’’ the statement said.

Mr Ukwuoma urged residents in the state to disregard the “unfounded rumour” and continue to support efforts to sustain the peace and development of the state.

No attack on Imo Government House – Police

Meanwhile, the police have refuted a report in the social media that gunmen attacked the Imo Government House.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bala Alkana, said in a statement on Wednesday the report was “a false alarm, which only existed in the imagination of the writer”.

Mr Alkana, a superintendent of police, urged the public to disregard the report and warned mischief makers to desist from raising fake alarms “else they would be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

Imo, like other states in Nigeria’s South-east region, has been grappling with insecurity, including deadly attacks on security officials.

The recent killing of Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, in Owerri highlighted the level of insecurity in Imo State.

The country home of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma was attacked in April by gunmen who set ablaze part of the building.

Mr Uzodinma himself has been accused of not doing much to restore peace to the troubled state.

“We are doing our best. So far, the situation is relatively okay in Imo State than it was. Imo is okay now, people can come around and do their businesses. The normal life and activities have resumed in Imo State, security agencies are on top of their situation,” Mr Uzodinma told reporters a few days ago at the Presidential Villa after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said he was open to suggestions from people on how to improve upon the security situation in the state.

“I did not closed no door (sic),” he said when asked if he had shut the door against negotiation with people he thought were “causing trouble” in the state.

The police spokesperson in Imo, Mr Alkana said peace had returned to the state.

