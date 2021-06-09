ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in collaboration with the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Wednesday, donated some welding machines to welders and blacksmiths at Coal Camp Enugu, to assist them boost their business.

The welding machines were handed over to Governor Ugwuanyi by NIMASA, and the governor then directed that the equipment be donated to artisans to assist them advance their business.

Presenting the machines, Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, disclosed that the choice of the beneficiaries was informed by the governor’s spirit of compassion, magnanimity and commitment to the wellbeing of his people.

Mrs. Ezeilo said Mr Ugwuanyi did not only direct that the machines be given out; he also ensured that the equipment got to the actual people that need them in their day-to-day activities.

She therefore enjoined the beneficiaries to make proper use of the machines, urging those who did not benefit from the process of the selection (balloting) to exercise patience and accept it in good faith since the exercise was transparent.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Tricycle Riders Association in Enugu State, Benjamin Ikah, commended Mr Ugwuanyi for empowering the artisans, saying the gesture demonstrated the governor’s interest in the welfare of the less privileged in society.

Mr Ikah maintained that the beneficiaries emerged transparently and charged them to put the machines to good use and always remember the governor in their prayers.

Responding, the elated beneficiaries thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his benevolence and commitment to their welfare, pointing out that they never expected such gift from the governor or any establishment.

They promised to utilize the equipment to serve the public effectively and enhance their fortune.

The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nkechi Eneh, accompanied the deputy governor to the event.