Two men died in a road accident involving five vehicles near Kwata flyover on Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Anambra State.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the state commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Awka.

Mr Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about 2:30p.m., was caused by brake failure and loss of control.

He said that the crash involved a red Diesel Truck, a green Honda CRV, a red Mercedes Benz 4matic, a black Toyota Highlander and an ash-coloured Lexus SUV.

“(The) Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the brake of the truck failed and it rammed into four other vehicles.

“A total of 12 persons, 11 male adults and one female adult, were involved in the crash.

“One male adult sustained some degree of injuries and was taken to Princeton Hospital by the FRSC rescue team from Awka.

“Two male adults were taken to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and their bodies deposited at the mortuary,” the FRSC commander said.

While condoling with the families of the victims, Mr Irelewuyi urged motorists to embark on regular maintenance and ensure their vehicles meet minimum safety requirements before they are driven on the highways.

This, he said, was necessary to avoid accidents.

(NAN)