The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called for the immediate resignation of Governor Hope Uzodinma over the worsening insecurity in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Charles Ugwuh, made the call at a news briefing in Owerri on Wednesday.

Mr Ugwuh said PDP was alarmed over the worsening insecurity in the state and the escalation of “militarisation of the state.”

He said the governor had demonstrated his inability to protect lives and property of Imo residents and should take full responsibility for the problems.

“The governor should resign over his failure to protect lives and property.

“This has become very necessary in view of the evidence of the lack of capacity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to guarantee safety and security of lives and property of Imo people,” he said.

The chairman said the party was worried over the burning of police stations and Independent National Electoral Commission offices in the state, as well as the intimidation and harassment of innocent residents.

“Our party finds it too worrisome that on a daily basis, innocent civilians and security personnel are mowed down.

“Also, arson, murder and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“The climax is the gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak, a former member of PDP and aide to President Goodluck Jonathan,” he said.

Mr Ugwuh said the PDP called on civil society organisations and opinion leaders in Imo to unite to find a lasting solution to the security challenges in the state.

The party also charged the governor to account for the lives of security agents and other residents killed in the state.

It further called on the federal government to initiate an independent investigation into Mr Gulak’s gruesome murder and bring the culprits to justice.

Reacting to the PDP’s call, Governor Uzodinma’s media aide, Oguwike Nwachukwu, said the governor was doing his best to handle the security challenges in the state.

Mr Nwachukwu said, “PDP should stop their antics which led to this situation and call their people to order.”

IPOB, a pro-Biafra group, which has been proscribed by the Nigerian government, has a high concentration of its members and supporters in Imo State which appears to be the epicentre of the group’s activities in the country’s South-east region.

Governor Uzodinma’s country home was attacked by gunmen and a part of it set ablaze in April.

Apart from the frequent deadly attacks on security officials, there have been reports of police and the Nigerian military carrying out indiscriminate killings and arrests of civilians in the state.

(NAN)