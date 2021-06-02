ADVERTISEMENT

An inmate, who was said to be one of the escapees from the April 5th jailbreak in Imo State, Onyemachi Maduabuchi, has been re-arrested in Lagos.

Mr Maduabuchi was re-arrested for allegedly stealing a sim and memory card at a church he was taken to for special deliverance service.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson in Lagos State, said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect was re-arrested on April 23.

The statement reads in part; “The suspect, who fled Owerri that same day, 5th April, 2021, moved to his village, Fegge in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi Maduabuchi, f, of Customs Bus Stop Ijegun, Lagos. The sister thereafter invited him to Lagos on 19th April, 2021.

“The suspect was kept in the sister’s house where she used to lead him to church for special deliverance service. In the process, after the night vigil on 20th April, 2021, at Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha Area of Lagos State.

“The suspect allegedly stole the sim and the memory cards of a member (name withheld) of the church before he was evetually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.”

Mr Adejobi said police investigation revealed that the suspect has been standing trial since 2009 for conspiracy, armed robbery and arson before Nna Amadi of Ngbidi High Court 1, at Ngbidi in Imo State before the jailbreak.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen invaded the Imo Correctional Facility in Owerri on April 5 and freed 1,844 inmates.

48 out of the fleeing inmates were recaptured in Owerri few days after the incident. Out of this number, 11 were recaptured by officers of the Nigerian Police Force, Airforce Base, Owerri. Another fleeing inmate was re-arrested by the police in Akwa Ibom.

The suspect is said to have confessed to the crime while the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that he should be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further investigation and necessary action.

The statement said the arrested inmate was in custody and that the police will continue with its efforts to make Lagos State safe and peaceful for all and sundry.