ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment and support to ‘egalitarian Nigeria’ anchored on justice, fairness, equity and inclusiveness.

Mr Ugwuanyi stated this on Tuesday during a two-day zonal public hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review holding in Enugu.

Declaring the event open, Mr Ugwuanyi said those qualities were functional directive principles of the state policy.

According to him, “unequivocal and unwavering commitment to an egalitarian Nigeria where justice, fairness, equity and inclusiveness shall prevail is the position of the state.”.

The governor had last week during the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, declared the state government’s support for amendments in the constitution of Nigeria that would enhance the nation’s unity and prosperity.

He urged all relevant institutions, civil society organisations, opinion leaders and Enugu residents “to stand up and be counted in this important national discussion”.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the team, Toby Okechukwu, said the zonal public hearing was in the quest for a constitution “that advanced for more perfect union, good governance and prosperity”.

The lawmaker said the committee was in the South-east for “a serious business of ensuring that views and aspirations of the people of the geo-political zone were captured and reflected in the constitution review”.

“We believe that the ongoing exercise, if well-harnessed, presents the Nigerian government and people with ample opportunity to find answers to the myriads of pressing challenges facing our nation today.

“On our part, we assure you that your views will count and whatever views and memos you submit here today and tomorrow will form part of the working documents for the constitution review by the ninth assembly,” he said.

The House of Representatives’ public hearing on 1999 constitution review is going on simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The Enugu centre comprises Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi. The exercise would last for two days.

(NAN)