ADVERTISEMENT

Social and economic activities were grounded in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Monday following the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group said it declared a sit-at-home order in remembrance of more than five million Igbo people who died during the three years of civil war between the defunct Biafra and Nigeria.

May 31 is being observed as a special day to remember the dead Igbos, IPOB said.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, said the usual date is May 30, but that it was shifted to May 31 to allow residents to go to church.

A resident of Awka, Ngozi Nwosu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that she decided to stay at home because of her safety.

“I do not want to go anywhere and thank God that my children’s schools are on break so all of us are indoors to avoid problems,” she said.

Another resident, Ogochi Ezeike, said the leadership of Eke Awka Market, the major market in the state capital, told them that the market will not open for business due to the IPOB order.

“As you can see, everywhere is totally shut down, even if one is in the market, who will buy from the person?” he queried.

NAN reported that most of the shops at the popular Aroma junction, Awka, Zik’s Avenue, Unizik junction and other popular places are not open for business.

(NAN)