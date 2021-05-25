ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has arrested four suspects for allegedly vandalising the railway tracks and accessories belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Enugu.

The Commander, 553 Base Services Group, NAF, Enugu, Isaiah Taiwo, handed over the suspects and recovered items to the Enugu State Police Command on Monday at NAF Base, Enugu.

Mr Taiwo, an air commodore, said items recovered included: a truck-load of railway track lanes and accessories, one pump action gun, two live bullets, Scania truck with registration number APP 523 XS.

The commander said the suspects would be charged for alleged conspiracy and theft of public property.

“On May 21, at about 00:52 a.m., two suspects, Paul Obieze of 24 Ajayi Street, Opposite Medical Road, Benin City, and Nwankwo Onyedika, a security officer to Utamazi Unit at Mburu-Anusi in Enugu State, were arrested.

“They were arrested around Airport Roundabout in Enugu by NAF personnel on internal security patrol with a truck-load of vandalised rail tracks belonging to the NRC.

“The two suspects were arrested alongside two dismissed NAF personnel who served as their escorts.

“Further interrogation revealed that they were enroute to Onitsha, Anambra State, to sell off the stolen goods when their truck was intercepted.

“The suspects were subsequently detained at the Air Provost Wing of 553 Base Services Group,” he said.

Mr Taiwo said NAF would continue to work with other security agencies to rid the society of criminals.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mohammad Aliyu, while receiving the suspects, lauded the NAF internal security patrol team, as well as the synergy between NAF and the Police.

Mr Aliyu, represented by the Commander of the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit, Suleiman Jafaru, assured that the matter would be investigated by the police.

“I give you the assurance that we will follow this matter painstakingly to track down other fleeing gang members,” he said.

(NAN)