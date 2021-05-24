ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it was still assessing the extent of damage on its headquarters in Anambra State after some hoodlums set the facility ablaze on Sunday.

The facility was attacked by armed men at about 8.30 p.m.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Nkwachukwu Orji, told reporters in Awka on Monday that he could not speak with certainty for now on the extent of damage done to the facility.

Mr Orji, however, confirmed that the Collation Centre and store block were razed.

He also confirmed that six operational vehicles were burnt by the attackers, while the administrative block remains intact.

“I cannot address you now. I need to fix things first but you can see everything here for yourselves.

“Our Collation Centre was burnt, part of our store and about six operational vehicles were also burnt.

“We don’t know the level of damage yet, that is why I say you should give us time. It is not a major damage. Thank God, the police did a good job,” he said.

Mr Orji refused to say if the destruction would likely affect the November 6 governorship election in the state.

“I can’t speak on that (election), the commission will assess it (the situation) and decide on that.”

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Chris Owolabi, confirmed the attack but added that the arsonists were “successfully repelled.”

Mr Owolabi said the hoodlums had attacked a nearby police facility where they were “fiercely resisted.”

He said the hoodlums managed to set the charge room on fire with Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He said three vehicles used by the hoodlums for the attack were intercepted while nine rifles, ammunition and other items were recovered from them.

(NAN)