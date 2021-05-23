ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State said they have arrested three persons for alleged armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The police said they recovered three firearms, one live cartridge, two vehicles, two daggers, one mobile phone and other incriminating items from the suspects.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu that the cooperation between the police and operatives of Neighbourhood Watch led to the suspects’ arrest.

“Acting on intelligence, police operatives at the Abakaliki Road Division arrested one Chidiebere Okoye, 22, and Ede Ifeanyi, 25, both of Onuasata area of Enugu on May 17.

“Their arrest led to recovery of one locally-made pistol, one dagger and an ash-coloured Toyota Camry car with registration number: GGE 547 GT.

“The duo and gang members still at large allegedly snatched the vehicle from their victim at gunpoint on May 10. The suspects confessed to the crime,” Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintended of police, said in the statement.

“Similarly, on May 13, operatives at the Nsukka Urban Division with the assistance of Neighbourhood Watch intercepted a red-coloured Toyota Avensus car with registration number: FST 968 AA.

“The car is suspected to have been stolen on Urban Girls High School Road, Nsukka.

“The suspected criminal occupants on sighting the police operatives abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

“Upon thorough search of the vehicle, two cut-to-size single-barrel guns, one live cartridge, one Techno phone and other incriminating items were further recovered,” he stated.

The police spokesperson said operatives at the Awkunanaw Police Division arrested a suspected armed robber, Miracle Ogba, 18, on May 13.

The arrest, he said, followed a report made at the division that armed robbers invaded a shop at Garki, Awkunanaw Enugu, and stabbed one of their victims severally, robbed them of cash, phones and personal effects.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, while a dagger allegedly used to stab the said victim has been recovered,” he stated.

Mr Ndukwe said the police were investigating the cases and that the suspects would be prosecuted at the end of investigations.

