Dare-devil armed men attacked an expatriate in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, killing his police orderly and driver.

The police spokesperson in Abia, Godfrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the attack, said the bandits robbed the expatriate of N3 million.

Mr Ogbonna, a superintendent of police, told reporters that the expatriate, said to be a Chinese, escaped unhurt.

The man was said to have come from Aba to withdraw money from a bank in Umuahia and was returning, when the bandits trailed him.

It was learnt that the man’s SUV was intercepted in a traffic hold-up on Mission Hill, near the office of the Nigerian Correctional Service at about noon.

A witness said, “They intercepted the man at Mission Hill and shot his orderly dead, while his driver sustained gunshot injuries.”

The driver was said to have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where he later died.

The robbers shot sporadically while fleeing the scene, causing panic and pandemonium, as motorists and people around Okpara Square fled from the scene.

Businesses hurriedly closed shops, following the rumour that the town had been invaded by unknown gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Abia has in recent time come under deadly attacks by gunmen.

The assailants have burnt down seven police formations and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Ohafia.

Several police operatives in the state have been killed in the attacks, which appear to be coordinated.

(NAN)