ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State said they have arrested a man accused of vandalising rail tracks.

The suspect has been identified as Ejike Okeke, 18, from Nkwubor-Nike community, Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

He is said to belong to a syndicate ”which specialises in vandalising rail tracks in the state”.

One locally-made pistol with one live cartridge was recovered from Mr Okeke who was arrested May 9 at about 11 a.m., according to a statement on Wednesday from the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested by police operatives attached to the Enugu Metro Area Command, in conjunction with members of a local vigilante group.

He said that Mr Okeke and others, ”who ran on sighting the operatives were found attempting to vandalise railway tracks at Nkwubor rail-line”, adding that investigation was ongoing to apprehend other gang members.

“In another development, operatives attached to Awkunanaw Police Division on May 11 at about 7:30 a.m., recovered one custom-coloured Toyota Camry Car with registration number: ENU 556 MH, along Amagugwu Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the car was stolen from where it was parked at Abakaliki Road, Enugu, by the criminal gang, who abandoned the vehicle and fled due to intense pressure mounted by operatives,” the police spokesperson said.

The incident is being investigated by the police, he said.

“Also, on May 7, operatives attached to New Haven Police Division at 4:20 a.m. recovered one yellow-coloured Bajaj Tricycle with UWN 468 VJ; MD2A25BY9LWG94183 and AN-101177 as its registration, chassis and engine numbers, respectively.

“The tricycle, suspected to have been stolen, was abandoned by its occupants at Chime Avenue, Enugu, after a hot chase by police operatives,” Mr Ndukwe said.

The owners of the vehicle and the tricycle have been advised to visit the respective police divisions with relevant documents to identify and claim them.

(NAN)