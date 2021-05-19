ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has imposed a 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on two warring communities in the state.

The affected communities are Omor and Anaku in Ayamelum Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that a violent clash broke out on Sunday between residents of both communities.

The Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, said in a statement on Tuesday that the curfew would be in place till further notice.

“The curfew begins on Monday. Residents of the two communities should obey the order as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce the curfew directives,” Mr Chukwulobelu.

Three persons have been killed in the clash, according to the police.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, told NAN on Sunday in Awka that normalcy has since been restored in the area.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Owolabi, personally led a team of operatives to quell the crisis between the neighbouring communities.

He said the police were gathering information on the extent of damage, while assuring that efforts were on to avoid deterioration of the situation and to ensure lasting peace.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area and our men are still on ground to ensure (the) safety of life and property. So far, we have recovered three bodies which have been deposited at the morgue,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government said it has lifted a curfew earlier imposed on Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu and Umunya on April 26, following the restoration of normalcy in the communities.

(NAN)