The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi State said it still discharges its duties of maintaining safety on the roads, notwithstanding the current security challenges.

Security agencies in the state and other parts of the South-east region, including South-south, have been the targets of deadly attacks.

“We have not withdrawn from the roads. We still discharge our functions assiduously,” said Anthony Okorie, the new FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi.

Mr Okorie was speaking with reporters on Monday in Abakaliki as part of the agency’s programmes to mark the 2021 United Nations Global Road Safety Week.

“We are not armed, so other security agencies inform us about the safety situations on the roads,” Mr Okorie added.

He said the presence of the FRSC officials on the roads has helped in the reduction of road accidents in the state.

“Motorists drive recklessly when our personnel are not on the road but our presence makes them cautious even without halting their movements.

“We would however intensify awareness for motorists to obey traffic regulations and earnestly solicit the collaboration of the media in this regard,” he said.

He described the week as an event declared by the World Health Organisation to create awareness for safer roads.

“The theme of the 2021 event is ‘streets for life’, with the campaign calling for a 30km per hour or 20 miles per hour speed limit for cities, towns and villages.

“Speed is the main cause of road traffic injuries, with one in every three deaths attributed to it,” Mr Okorie said.

The new Coordinator of the FRSC Special Marshals in the state, Richard Idike, said the group would continue to assist the regular marshals to achieve safety on the roads.

“Enlightenment campaigns for motorists to obey traffic regulations, use of mobile courts to prosecute traffic offenders, among others, have helped to ensure safety on the roads,” Mr Idike said.

(NAN)