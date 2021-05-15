ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu State on Friday recorded 22 cases of coronavirus infections out of Nigeria’s total 49 cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The South-east state was followed by Lagos with 18 cases while Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Edo recorded six, two and one cases respectively.

NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday night. This brings the total number of infections in the country to 165,661.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,066 lives in the country.

The number of deaths from the virus declined recently with only five deaths recorded in the last 29 days.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the data shows that 12 people were discharged on Friday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,399.

The agency said over 7,000 cases are still active in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has said the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines would soon be administered on eligible men and women who have received their first shots.

Over 1.7 million people in Nigeria have received their first dose of the vaccine.