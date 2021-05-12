ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo State said one of its officers died while on “anti-bunkering duty” in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Michael Ogar, who disclosed this to reporters in Owerri on Wednesday, said the Command also lost two other officers who were killed by stray bullets, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The report, apart from saying that Mr Ogar expressed regret over the loss, did not mention when the incidents happened and the circumstances around them.

Mr Ogar also told reporters that the agency on Tuesday intercepted a truckload of crude oil and apprehended four persons suspected to be pipeline vandals.

The truck and the suspects were arrested at the Okigwe axis of the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway at about 10 p.m., he said.

He said the officers on duty confirmed that the suspects, who initially claimed to be moving from Umuahia to Okigwe were actually conveying the 4,000 litres of crude oil from Port Harcourt to Kano.

The commandant expressed the commitment of the NSCDC to training, retraining and the welfare of its men and officers for optimal output.

Mr Ogar pledged full compensation for the families of officers who lost their lives while on active duty in line with NSCDC’s memorandum of operation.

He assured Imo residents that the command would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure their safety.

(NAN)