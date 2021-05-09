ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State said they rescued a man on April 29 from being lynched by a mob at Abakpa-Nike in the Enugu metropolis.

The man, identified as Ugo Nweke, was accused of trying to steal a commercial bus at about 8 a.m., according to a statement on Sunday from the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police have taken the man into custody and recovered a yellow Toyota Hiace commercial bus which the suspect allegedly attempted to steal.

“Police operatives, following a distress call received, immediately rescued and arrested one Ugo Nweke, 34, of Cabinet-Amahausa, Obiagu, Enugu, from an angry mob.

“The irate mob was at the verge of setting him ablaze with a tyre for allegedly attempting to steal a bus from where it was parked at Texaco, Abakpa-Nike in Enugu metropolis,” the official said.

The suspect would be charged at the end of investigation, he added.

Mr Ndukwe said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, commended police operatives for rescuing the suspect and for other successful operations within the state.

He said: “The commissioner has charged officers and men of the command to remain resolute and committed to the quest of ridding the state of unrepentant criminals and their activities.

“He also enjoins law-abiding residents to continue to assist the police with timely and credible information needed to further curb acts of crime and criminality in the state.”

(NAN)