A former Chairman of Nnewi South local government council, Rommy Okoli, has joined the race for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mr Okoli said this when he spoke with reporters at his campaign office on Wednesday in Awka.

He said his aspiration was hinged on closing the gap between the rich and the poor in the state.

“Just look at our society today – the naked needs to be clothed, the afflicted needs comfort, the sick, the poor, the hungry, the motherless babies, orphans, widows, the less privileged and the hopeless.

“They need to be shown love by building a better society to uplift them. Never again shall the cry of the poor be forsaken under my watch when I become the governor of Anambra.

“I promise to serve the people with humility, honesty and diligently as I seek your support, vote and mandate to actualise this dream,” he said.

Mr Okoli said he was in the race because he had a lot to offer the state in addition to his passion to serve the people and build a new Anambra.

“We need to develop the economy of our state with our available huge human and material resources.

“I have been consulting with critical stakeholders and indeed constituted a technical committee in this regard.

“The committee will look at the possibility of achieving this burning desire for the benefit of the farmers, traders, teachers, drivers, tricycle riders, students, civil servants, artisans and the unemployed,” he said.

The aspirant said he has the experience, capacity, ideas, vision, contact and managerial skills to move the state forward and deliver on his promises.

(NAN)