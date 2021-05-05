The Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Augustine Ehiemere, said the party will no longer issue tickets to “political party gamblers”.

Mr Ehiemere said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Umuahia.

According to him, political office seekers, who fail to pick tickets in their original parties during primaries will no longer take refuge in APGA.

“That era is over in APGA. These party gamblers, who will run to APGA because they could not get tickets in their original parties, will no longer be accommodated here.

“They have proved to be unserious party people. They only become APGA (members) when they lose tickets in other parties.

“And after contesting on APGA platform, they defect to their original parties,” Mr Ehiemere said.

He, therefore, urged politicians with interest in APGA to join now, without further delay.

The party chairman described the party as “the only credible platform” that could salvage Abia State from “decades of misrule and plundering”.

The party, previously, on Tuesday, issued a statement in which it assured that it would provide a credible alternative for the Abia electorate to elect candidates that would “liberate the state from poverty and maladministration”.

The statement was issued at the end of the party’s “leadership and strategic” meeting in Umuahia, as a part of its preparation for the 2023 general elections in the state.

It stated that the party’s “resolve and preparedness to redeem Abia people from the shackles of poverty, insecurity and economic strangulation was non-negotiable”.

“Abia has suffered a serious economic setback, which has affected every facet of the economy, including civil servants, artisans, pensioners and business men.

“Abia people are tired of misrule in the state and Nigeria in general,” the statement added.

Mr Ehiemere, according to the statement, charged party chieftains and members at the meeting to remain resolute and focused, and to work assiduously to woo more members ahead of the 2023 polls.

He urged the people to take advantage of the upcoming registration of new voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission, by getting registered so that they could vote out “bad government”.

The statement stated that the party used the meeting, attended by its chairmen and women leaders from the 17 local government areas, to draw up a roadmap on how to take over the Government House in 2023.

Speaking with reporters at the end of the meeting, the party’s woman leader in Aba North Local Government Area, Nene Michael, commended the Ehiemere-led executive for its focused and visionary leadership.

Also, the chairmen of Obingwa and Isiala Ngwa South local government areas, Joshua Chidiebere and Mike Eze, respectively, extolled Mr Ehiemere’s “sterling” leadership quality.

They all pledged their commitment to ensuring the party’s victory in 2023.

