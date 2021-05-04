ADVERTISEMENT

A commercial bus on Monday killed a motorcyclist in a road accident at Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

The FRSC sector head of operations in Anambra, Anthony Ogbodo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday that the accident was caused by speeding and driving against traffic.

Mr Ogbodo, who spoke on behalf of the sector commander, said the accident occurred at noon.

“The crash involved an unidentified driver of a Nissan bus with registration number GDD 623 XA and a yet to be identified rider of an unregistered Kasea motorcycle.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the motorcycle rider with his passenger were riding against traffic when they were knocked down by the speeding bus driver.

“The motorcycle rider and his passenger were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, by the FRSC rescue team from Ihiala and the rider was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, his body was deposited at the mortuary.

“His passenger, who sustained serious injury, is receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Mr Ogbodo said the bus and the motorcycle were taken to Uli Police Station by some police officers.

While condoling with the family of the dead, he warned motorists to avoid unnecessary accidents by cutting down on their speed.

He also urged motorcyclists to avoid driving against traffic and to always put on their safety helmet while riding their bikes, to avoid head injury in the event of road crashes.

