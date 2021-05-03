ADVERTISEMENT

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State said he will continue to inspect development projects in the state in spite of the security challenges bedeviling the state and other south-east states.

Mr Umahi made the declaration on Monday in Abakaliki during the one-week prayer and fasting session orgainsed by the government for God’s intervention in the security situation in the state, south east and the country.

The governor said that though he has been advised to suspend project inspection due to the prevailing security situation, he would continue inspecting the projects.

“God has not given us the spirit of fear and I ask: who is there to stop me?

“We will walk the streets of Abakaliki without security as I will become sick if I don’t go for project inspection,” he said.

He said God has done wonders in the state through his administration in spite of the views of some people.

“I believe strongly that an average Ebonyi person is happy with our administration and no one would accuse us of not performing.

“It is only those who want us to share money to the big people that can accuse us as their eyes are fixed on the state’s funds.

“We have instead, turned the state into a construction site with men, women and youths positively engaged and money circulating appropriately,” he said.

Mr Umahi urged the people to shun all forms of envy, bitterness among other vices and turn to God for the state’s redemption from the prevailing security challenge.

“Evil men have infiltrated our state to kill, maim and kidnap but God would deliver us.

“I commend the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for collaborating with the state government in organising this programme and would attend in all days,” he said.

The governor declared that 2022 would be a year of accountability and extra-ordinary empowerment in the state.

There has been a spate of attacks on security agencies in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south regions.

(NAN)