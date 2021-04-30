ADVERTISEMENT

A maiden flight on Friday landed at the newly constructed Anambra International Cargo Airport, Umueri, done by the Anambra State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that two aircrafts, Boeing 737 mark N5-BUJ and Embraer 145 both owned by Air Peace Airline landed by 2.26 p.m. and 2.46 p.m. respectively.

Governor Willie Obiano of the state, who addressed some excited Anambra residents who thronged the airport to witness the maiden flight, said the state “did not borrow a Kobo” to construct the airport.

He said the project began in December 2020, and that the landing facilities and other facilities were achieved within 15 months.

“We began this project in January 2020 when COVID-19 was adversely affecting the economies of every state, nation and the world over.

“We were able to start and by the grace of God we are here to witness this historic event.” he said.

Mr Obiano who listed facilities already completed, said the airport has the best and longest runway, control tower, and lightening system in Africa.

Allen Onyema, the chief executive officer, Air Peace Airline, said he was overwhelmed at the standard of the project.

“This Anambra airport is about the best in Africa in terms of the facilities we have here,” he said.

Neville Uchendu, a contractor handling some construction works in the state, said the quality of work done at the airport would stand the test of time.

Lawrence Anikpe, a special adviser to Governor Obiano on Internally Generated Revenue, said the time the governor started the project was a sign that the state was blessed with a ‘prudent’ manager.

(NAN)