ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Enugu State have confirmed the killing of two yet-to-be identified men in an alleged clash between two rival cult groups on Ogui Road, Enugu metropolis.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the incident happened at about 12 midnight on April 26.

The police spokesperson said the feuding rival cultists shot sporadically along the stretch of the ever busy Ogui Road.

He said police operatives evacuated the corpses of the two suspected cultists and deposited them at a morgue for autopsy.

Residents returned to their normal activities in the area shortly after the incident, he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered an investigation into the incident.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered a full investigation into the incident and to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

“The commissioner appeals to residents of Ogui axis of Enugu to go about their legitimate business as police operatives are on top of the situation.”

A resident of the area told NAN that the shooting lasted for about 20 minutes and created panic in the night.

The resident said, “We were apprehensive since we could not understand what was going on. This is coupled with the already heightened security situation most of us are aware of in the country.”

(NAN)