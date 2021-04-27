ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has administered an oath of allegiance to Frank Ibezim (APC/ Imo) as a member of the 9th Senate.

This followed the Supreme Court decision affirming him as an authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Imo -West by-election.

The oath was administered by the Clerk of the Senate, Dauda El- Ladan, shortly after the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary.

The bye-election for the Imo -North Senatorial District followed the death of Ben Uwajumogu in December 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported the Supreme Court judgment which declared Mr Ibezim as APC’ authentic candidate.

The Court had set aside his disqualification as the authentic candidate of the APC for the December 5, 2020, Imo North Senatorial election.

(NAN)