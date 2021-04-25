ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State have arrested a suspect for allegedly engaging in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card fraud in some banks in Enugu metropolis.

The police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police recovered a tricycle used by the suspect and his cohorts for their operations.

He said the arrest was by operatives attached to the New Haven Police Division within the metropolis on April 16 at about 9 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Chukwudi Chukwu, 25, was arrested at an ATM point along Chime Avenue, Enugu.

“His arrest led to the recovery of a yellow-coloured Bajaj tricycle with registration number: ENU 677 WW, used by the suspect and his gang for operation and nine ATM cards of different banks.

“The suspect, whose arrest was due to a swift response to a distress call and his rescue from an angry mob by police operatives, is alleged to have fraudulently swapped a victim’s UBA ATM card.

“This, the suspect did after offering to assist process his victim’s transaction on another bank’s ATM, with the intention of defrauding her.

“He confessed to the crime as well as being a member of the syndicate that specialised in swapping ATM cards of their victims at banks’ ATMs with non-functional cards.

“This manipulative move they use to fraudulently obtain funds from their victims accounts,” the police spokesperson said.

He said there is discrete investigation to arrest other members of the syndicate, including the suspect’s accomplices who escaped on the said date of the arrest.

(NAN)