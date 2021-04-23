ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ebonyi State said Wednesday they have arrested the alleged killer of 29-year-old Chukwudi Chukwu in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Oda, told reporters in Abakaliki that the suspect, who claimed to be a vigilante, was fake.

According to Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, investigations revealed the suspect was not a vigilante in Okposi.

“He could not explain the source of a locally-made double barrel gun, which he allegedly used to commit the crime,” she said.

The police spokesperson said he would be charged soon.

She appealed to community leaders to always report to the police any person found with illegal firearms.

Innocent Ezeogo, a friend of the deceased, who reportedly accompanied him to the wake, where he was killed, said he was getting ready to wed on May 1.

“I am his friend, we attended a wake at Nediokpa Village in Okposi when a gun-wielding man, identified as Hosanna Aju, opened fire on him.

“The gunman approached us shortly after our arrival at the venue and insisted on firing a shot in our midst.

“We protested against the move and when we stood up to leave the venue, the gunman shot my friend dead,” Mr Ezeogo said.

Juliana, the fiancée to the deceased, said she was still in shock over the incident.

“I tried all my best to stop him from attending the wake but to no avail.

“We are to have our wedding on May 1 but look at me. I am devastated,” she said.

(NAN)