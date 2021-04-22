ADVERTISEMENT

The police have confirmed that two of their officers were shot dead by unknown gunmen during an attack on a police station on Wednesday in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident occurred in Adani Police Station, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, stated that the station “was violently attacked and set ablaze at about 2.30 a.m. by yet-to -be identified gunmen”.

He said the operatives ,who were on duty during the attack, engaged the assailants in a gun battle, adding that some of them escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Unfortunately, two policemen were critically wounded and later confirmed dead in the hospital,” he added.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, consequently ordered the deployment of “operational and intelligence assets” to fish out the attackers.

According to him, the commissioner gave the order during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the station, together with heads of other sister security agencies in the state.

Mr Ndukwe said the commissioner had commiserated with families and relations of the deceased policemen.

“The command appeals to members of the public to assist it with timely and credible information that will aid the quick arrest of the assailants.

“Residents, especially owners of medical facilities, should promptly report to the police anyone suspected to have gunshot injuries,” he added.

The Enugu attack, coming two days after a similar incident in Anambra State, underscores the fact that the attacks against police officers and police facilities in the South-east region may not ease off soon.

Those behind the attacks and their motive remain unknown, for now.

IPOB, the pro-Biafra group, has denied accusations of involvement in the attacks which have compounded the security challenge in the region.

(NAN)