ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, has advised Anambra residents to be mindful of their health and go for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr Okeke gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

He expressed concern that some people still lived in doubt about the reality of the pandemic, in spite of the huge media awareness created by the state government about the viral infection.

He said there was a need for people to get the vaccine jab in order not to contract the virus.

“The state government under the watch of Governor Willie Obiano has designated some centres in the 21 local government areas for easy accessibility to the people.

“We appeal to our people to take care of their life. Government cares for your life.

“You should complement the efforts of the governor by going to take the COVID-19 vaccine. It is safe,” Mr Okeke said.

He also urged community leaders in the state to encourage their subjects to get the vaccine jab.

He said the government was determined to keep COVID-19 out of Anambra so that residents would live healthy in a safe environment.

He advised residents to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols at all times.

There are 1,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Anambra as of April 19, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Nineteen people have so far died of the infection in the state.

(NAN)