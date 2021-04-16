ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State have arrested a 29-year-old woman, Nnenna Egwuagu, for allegedly administering harmful substances on her three-year-old stepson, Wisdom Egwuagu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the administration of the substance allegedly led to the death of the stepson.

The police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that the incident happened on April 9 at about 10 p.m.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said that police operatives attached to the 9th Mile Police Division made the arrest in the Umulumgbe community in Udi Local Government Area.

He stated that the suspect’s husband and father of the deceased child, Justine Egwuagu, reported the incident to the police.

The police spokesperson said the father of the deceased child also alleged that the unusual actions of the suspect toward the child caused his death.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect confessed to having administered the substance, suspected to be sniper insecticide, to the child.

“She claimed that her action was due to her husband’s inability to take care of her and their daughter and that she wanted the child to become sick so that her husband could spend money to treat him.

“The child was confirmed dead in the hospital and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ndukwe further stated that the container of the substance and syringe she used in administering the substance to the child, had been recovered.

He said that further investigation into the case was ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Enugu.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has described the act as callous and unfortunate.

“Aliyu advised couples to truly love each other, live peaceably, no matter the circumstance and use every legal or morally acceptable means, to resolve their differences,” the statement further said.

(NAN)