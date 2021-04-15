ADVERTISEMENT

A windstorm which occurred on Wednesday in Umuejem Community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State has killed a middle aged man and injured three others.

Chidi Ogundu, the acting head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Imo-Abia Operations Office, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Mr Ogundu, who led the agency’s team on an assessment tour of the disaster area, said 575 persons in the community were displaced while 35 houses and business premises were damaged.

“We are conducting a joint assessment with other humanitarian agencies in Owerri to ascertain the level of damage caused by the windstorm.

“It was evident from the assessment that the windstorm wreaked havoc at Umuejem village in Obinze community causing wide range of damage.

“Residential buildings, churches, business premises and critical infrastructure were completely destroyed leaving a lot of people in agony,” he said.

He said at the time of the assessment by the joint team one life was lost while three persons were injured and sent to the hospitals for treatment.

READ ALSO:

The assessment, he said, further revealed that goods and property worth millions of naira were damaged.

Mr Ogundu commiserated with the victims, adding the agency would alert relevant authorities for possible assistance.

In the neighbouring Anambra State, a windstorm on Tuesday pulled down about 14 structures and 15 electric poles in the 61-year-old Catholic Secondary School Onitsha, forcing the school principal to appeal to the public for help to rebuild the school.

(NAN)