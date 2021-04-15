ADVERTISEMENT

A professor of Soil Science and Environmental Conservation, Nnenna Oti, on Tuesday, emerged the vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), beating six other candidates for the position.

With her emergence, Mrs Oti becomes the first female and eigth substantive vice-chancellor of the 41 years old university.

She is currently the deputy vice chancellor (Academics) of the institution.

She was a two-time dean of post-graduate school and a three-time head of department of soil science and technology in the School of Agricultural and Agriculture Technology (SAAT).

Mrs Oti is also the immediate past chairperson of the Gender Policy Unit.

The new vice chancellor holds a Bachelor of Agriculture degree (B.Agric) in Soil Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN; (First Class Honours), Masters in Soil Science (Soil Biology and Biochemistry Option), UNN; a Postgraduate Diploma in Irrigation Engineering (Distinction) from Katholic University Leuven, Belgium and capped her academic laurels with a PhD in Soil and Environmental Conservation from FUTO.

Mrs Oti has over 34 years in academics, teaching, research and administration in the Nigerian university system with international exposure.

She has had hands-on experience working as a consultant to governments and the private sector and at various times in diverse capacities ranging from TETFund, Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority, National Biotechnology Development Agency etc.

She has over 65 academic papers, 40 seminar and workshop papers, edited a handbook, 50 public lectures and over 10 technical reports for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

FUTO is the oldest university of technology in Nigeria. It was established in 1980 with the composition and appointment of the first provisional council made by the then president, Shehu Shagari.

The university has had seven vice-chancellors from inception, all males.