No fewer than 17,000 residents of Enugu State have so far received their first jab of AstraZeneca in the ongoing vaccination in the state.

George Ugwu, a medical doctor and the executive secretary of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

NAN reported that the state government on March 8, received 65,400 doses of the vaccine from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Abuja.

Vaccination began across the state on March 19.

Mr Ugwu explained that the 17,000 first jabs of the vaccination represented those vaccinated as at 6 p.m. on April 14.

He said the state has not reached half of the total dose received from the NPHCDA, Abuja and the vaccination was ongoing in each of the designated centres.

“The delay in administering the vaccines was because five councils started late as well as the long Easter holiday.

“We are yet to get to half of the 65,400 doses given to the state from the NPHCDA, Abuja.

“The exercise is still very much on for those in the priority lists – health workers and the elderly – to receive their first jabs as well as other members of the public very eager to receive as well.

“Once we exhaust half of the dose sent to us; we will stop giving the first jabs.

“We will have a pause of vaccination for about eight weeks before giving the second jabs to all those that had received their first jabs to complete their dose.

“This is what we have agreed with the NPHCDA, Abuja and our partners.

“So, those who got their first jabs will receive the second jabs in less than three months for continued efficacy of the vaccines in their system,” he said.

The executive secretary noted that prior to the Easter break and after it the number of those receiving their first jabs had grown in the council areas.

“With the daily exponential rise in the number of people coming for their first jabs, within a few days we will get to half of the total dose we have and the exercise will be paused.

“However, we are still expecting more doses from the NPHCDA, Abuja to ensure that the entire residents of the state are vaccinated and protected,” he said.

He said “the vaccine is safe and efficacious”, adding that there has not been any reported adverse side effects.

The executive secretary lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“Apart from financial and moral assistance to the agency, Governor Ugwuanyi volunteered himself to be publicly vaccinated as a critical leader providing direction to residents of the state on the need to receive theirs.

“This has made the residents believe in the efficacy and safety of the vaccine; while responding appropriately to receive their first jabs,’’ he added.

NAN reported that 102 well-trained vaccination teams were deployed to five primary health care centres and two fixed health post centres in each of the 17 local government areas of the state.

