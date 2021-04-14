ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State said they have arrested six youth, between the ages of 17 and 25, suspected to be cult members.

The police spokesperson in the state, Toochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Ejinaka Chukwujekwu, 17, Emeka Nwanna, 18, Michael Ozuah, 20, Chukwuma Obu, 22, Onyemaechi Chijoke, 25, and Ifeanyi Ebeze, 25.

They were rounded up around Amikwo village in Awka, the state capital, during a ceremony where some youths were being initiated into a cult group, Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

He said two locally made pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesperson said the suspects had confessed to being members of Black Axe Confraternity and had participated in the shooting incident of April 12, which resulted in the death of an unidentified man in Ukwuoji area of Awka.

According to him, police operatives attached to the anti-cult unit of the Command busted the den of cultists and armed robbery gang at about 12 p.m. following credible intelligence.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects were actively involved in the recent shooting incident at about 8 a.m., on April 12, that resulted to the death of one unidentified young man at Ukwuoji, Awka.

“They equally confessed to being members of Black Axe Confraternity and will be charged to court on conclusion of the investigations,” he stated.

Cult-related violence and killings among youths remains one of the prevalent security challenges in Nigeria.

