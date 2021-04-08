ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian police officer appeared to have taken the risk of losing his job by choosing to wear his service uniform while moving into the streets to preach about Jesus Christ to local traders, shoppers, and passers-by.

A video clip circulating on WhatsApp captured the unidentified officer preaching in a place that looks like an entrance to a market.

He wore a police uniform – sky blue top and black trousers – and was shouting through a microphone about his “encounter” with God and how the police commissioner in Abia State summoned him over his style of preaching.

The man said in the clip, “Yesterday, I did not go out for outreach because I was summoned by the commissioner of police, Abia State, warning me, saying ‘Why did you wear a police uniform and preach the gospel? What is it that gives you the courage?’

“I said, ‘Ma, by the special grace of God, I did not wear the uniform to preach on my own, God directed me to wear the uniform and preach the gospel, and that is why I do it.

“She said, ‘My son, I cannot question God. If you say it is God that sent you, I cannot question God, but you have to go and interview the inspector general of police.”

The officer said he was not afraid to meet with the inspector general of police over the matter.

“I said, ‘Mother, I am not afraid, the God that sent me will give me victory over the powers of darkness. Because he told me that I should wear the uniform, that anybody that try to stop the work of God that he will kill that person.”

The man said, in the clip, that he came out “well-prepared in the spirit.”

“Whether you like it or not, if you like, be the highest demon in the whole world, God will bring you down today. I am boasting in my father in the Lord, in heaven, the one that called me, the one that gave me the mandate and said go out and preach the gospel,” he said.

Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east, where the officer said he is, is among the states in the region that have been hit by frequent gun attacks on police officers and police facilities.

Curfew has been imposed in some major cities in the state as a preventive measure against further attack by gunmen.

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, declined comment on the issue when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him on Monday.