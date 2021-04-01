ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi State Government has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Effium as part of measures to end the violent crisis in the area.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abakaliki by the Deputy Governor of the state, Kelechi Igwe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Ezza and Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been embroiled in deep crisis, leading to wanton destruction of lives and property.

The crisis is a fallout of a leadership tussle within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area.

The government statement said military and police operatives have been fully deployed in the area to enforce the order.

“Miscreants and hoodlums, including mercenaries hiding in the forest and bushes, are advised to vacate the community immediately.

“We are saying this in their own interest, because security agencies will leave no stone unturned to root them out.

“Also, those who are in the habit of raising false alarms to distract and divert attention of security agents are, by this announcement, advised to desist from doing so.

“Such persons will be tracked, arrested and prosecuted as one of those promoting the crisis,” Mr Igwe warned.

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi had warned the state government would go after those suspected to be behind the violent crisis.

(NAN)