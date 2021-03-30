ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to conduct credible and transparent primaries to choose a candidate for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

Ali Odefa, PDP national vice chairman, South-east, made the declaration on Monday in Abakaliki during the party’s meeting in the state.

Mr Odefa said he recently addressed the governorship aspirants and admonished them to approach the grassroots for support.

“I told them that they are rich and are all billionaires but money is not the issue presently.

“I told them to keep money aside as the party is more interested in reclaiming power in the state,” he said.

The PDP South-east vice chairman said the same measure would be applied for aspirants for elective positions in Ebonyi and other states in the zone.

“We would offer a level playing ground to all contestants as there would be no form of favouritism.

“The people would choose their candidate, the aspirants should jettison the idea of meeting party leaders for favour,” he said.

He said the party was not in dispute with any party in Ebonyi but was re-strategising to reclaim power in the state.

“I urged members to be focused and courageous as they would not be intimidated by security agencies or other categories of persons,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fred Udogu, the party’s caretaker chairman in Ebonyi commended the party faithful for their steadfastness, assuring that it was time to reap the dividends of their labour.

Mr Udogu implored the “concerned authorities” to give the party access to its state secretariat with the defection of the factional chairman to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We also urge the state government to immediately halt the spate of violence in the state as the situation is becoming worrisome,” he said.

The meeting was attended by party’s stalwarts such as former Senate President, Pius Anyim; former governor of Ebonyi, Sam Egwu, and serving national and state assembly members, among others.

The PDP has been ruptured in Ebonyi State, following Governor David Umahi’s defection to the APC.

(NAN)