ADVERTISEMENT

Six people were shot dead, while many others sustained gunshot injuries in Adani, a community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State during a fracas on Sunday, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The report said the fracas was between the residents of the area and some hoodlums.

Houses, including shops, were razed in the area.

Normalcy has, however, been restored after the intervention of the police, the police spokesperson in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, visited the community on Monday in the company of heads of other security agencies in the state.

“The commissioner, while calling for calm, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to conduct thorough investigation to identify and bring perpetrators of the fracas to book.

“He reassured of the Command’s commitment to collaborate with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the community to avert a recurrence,” the police spokesperson said.

The police commissioner, he said, appealed to members of the community to be their brothers’ keepers and to eschew violence.

The Chairman of Uzo the local council, Chukwudi Nnadozie, thanked the police and other security agencies for their quick intervention.

Heads of security agencies, who accompanied the police commissioner, were- Brown Ekwoaba, State Director of the State Security Service, Valentine Afrika, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu State, and Abdul Abdullahi, NDLEA State Commander.

(NAN)