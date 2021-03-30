ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State have arrested two suspects over the corpse of a young lady found in the gutter along Presidential Road, Independence Layout, in Enugu metropolis.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the deceased has been identified as Chiamaka Orji, 20 years old.

Mr Ndukwe appealed to the public to volunteer to the police, useful information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.

He said the body was evacuated to the hospital, following information received in the early hours of March 29 by police operatives attached to New Haven Police Division, Enugu.

The police spokesperson said the woman was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty at the hospital and her corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the state’s Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a full scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the young lady.

“To this end, the Commissioner also advised young persons in the state to be wary of whom they go out with to avoid becoming victims of such despicable acts,” Mr Ndukwe said.

(NAN)