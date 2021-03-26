The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State said an accident on the Awkuzu axis of the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway on Thursday claimed the life of a yet-to-be identified male passenger.
The Sector Commander of the corps, Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said it occurred at about 5.30 p.m.
Mr Kumapayi said the affected Toyota car, with registration number FD310ABC, was said on top speed when the accident happened.
He said, “Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the unidentified driver of the Toyota car was on top speed when he lost control and crashed the car.”
The FRSC boss said three persons, including two male adults and a female adult were involved in the crash.
“The driver and female passenger sustained some degrees of injuries, while the male passenger was confirmed dead at St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha,” he said.
He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at Wisdom Mortuary in Awkuzu by the FRSC rescue team from Nteje Command.
Mr Kumapayi condoled with the family of the deceased and warned motorists to avoid speed and all forms of dangerous driving.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post