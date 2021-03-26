ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State said an accident on the Awkuzu axis of the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway on Thursday claimed the life of a yet-to-be identified male passenger.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said it occurred at about 5.30 p.m.

Mr Kumapayi said the affected Toyota car, with registration number FD310ABC, was said on top speed when the accident happened.

He said, “Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the unidentified driver of the Toyota car was on top speed when he lost control and crashed the car.”

The FRSC boss said three persons, including two male adults and a female adult were involved in the crash.

“The driver and female passenger sustained some degrees of injuries, while the male passenger was confirmed dead at St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha,” he said.

He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at Wisdom Mortuary in Awkuzu by the FRSC rescue team from Nteje Command.

Mr Kumapayi condoled with the family of the deceased and warned motorists to avoid speed and all forms of dangerous driving.

(NAN)