The police in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east, have arraigned four men for embarking on a peaceful protest in Abakaliki.
They were charged before a chief magistrate on Tuesday for breach of the peace and intent to cause public disorder.
A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) identified the four as Paul Nwogudu, Chukwuebuka Chukwu, Ebonyi Chukwudi, and Ehiri Kelechi.
“They organised an illegal protest against one Emeka Nwibo for the purpose of forcibly removing him and the caretaker committee members from office of the Tipper Drivers Union of Ebonyi State,” a police prosecutor, Igbokwe Joel, told the court.
“The accused, thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 70 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33 vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria,” Mr Joel, a police inspector, stated.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, their counsel, Donatus Njoku, appealed to the court to grant them bail.
The chief magistrate, Blessing Chukwu, granted each of the defendants bail, in the sum of N200, 000, with one surety each.
The case was adjourned to April 8, for hearing.
(NAN)
