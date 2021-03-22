ADVERTISEMENT

Non-teaching staff in public basic and secondary schools in Enugu State on Monday protested their exclusion from the federal government’s special salary scale, enhanced condition of service and allowances.

The protesters under the auspices of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, Enugu State chapter marched round major streets of Enugu, with placards.

The peaceful protest terminated at the headquarters of the Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Independence Layout, Enugu, where they were received by the Permanent Secretary of the board, Favour Ugwuanyi.

The state chairperson of the group, Chika Anuka, told the permanent secretary that the protest was as a result of an alleged discrimination being meted to their members.

Mr Anuka said the federal government had during the 2020 World Teachers’ Day celebration announced improved conditions of service and other incentives for teachers in public basic and secondary schools.

He mentioned the incentives to include extension of their retirement age to 65 years, increase of years of service to 40 years from the current 35 years, as well as a special salary scale and enhanced allowances.

The chairperson said it was sad that the non-teaching staff were excluded from the packages.

Mr Anuka said they were at the PPSMB to register their displeasure over such discriminatory policy.

He appealed to the permanent secretary to take their grievances to the state governor, adding that members of the association needed to be treated equally as the teachers.

Response

Responding, Ms Ugwuanyi commended them for the peaceful nature of the protest and promised to take their message to the governor.

The permanent secretary appealed to them to be patient with the government as their grievances would receive a positive response.

She said the “protesters needed to be grateful that they were not owed salaries”, adding that “they would be frustrating the government if they failed to appreciate the good gesture shown to them”.

Ms Ugwuanyi said the promises by the federal government “could as well be political as none of them had been implemented”.

(NAN)