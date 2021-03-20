ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State on Friday said they arrested a total of 39 suspects for various criminal offences, as well as recovered 10 assorted rifles and ammunition in the state, in one month.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, who disclosed this on Friday, said that the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, child stealing and conspiracy, car and phone snatching, house burglary, among others.

The arrests were made between February 12 and March 18, Mr Aliyu said.

The suspects included 37 males and two females, who were involved in child stealing and conspiracy, within the Aninri council area.

He said, “The two women identified as Peace Ndukwe from Abia and Ebere Eze from Enugu, were arrested for conspiracy and stealing of a three-year-old child, whose mother had left him at home to fetch water.

“Peace Ndukwe took the baby, pretending to buy him biscuit having discovered that his mother was not at home.

“Later, the mother raised alarm, after looking for her baby and invited police operatives from the Aninri Division and special anti-human trafficking unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department that unravelled the mystery of the missing child.”

He said the Command also recovered four live cartridges, five expended ammunition, one expended cartridge, two empty magazines, 12 vehicles, three tricycles and one motorcycle, from various operations during the month.

Other items recovered include one military camouflage uniform, three television sets, one LED video player, one laptop, 15 mobile phones, 36 sim cards of different networks, two power banks, one water heater, one international passport and one national identity card.

Mr Aliyu said the police in Enugu have been able to “achieve much” as a result of collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Neighbourhood Watch Group in the state.

The commissioner appealed to residents of the state to continue to support the police by reporting criminal activities to the nearest police station, in order to keep the state safe.

“Security is everybody’s business. Residents have to assist the police and also be watchful of negative developments in their areas and report it to the police,” he added.

(NAN)