Criticism has continued to trail the Enugu House of Assembly’s bill for life pension and other “outrageous” benefits for former governors and their spouses, including former deputy governors.

The Speaker of the House, Edward Ubosi, during plenary on Tuesday, announced the stepping down of the bill, following public outcry against it.

But a group of 27 professionals from Enugu State said it was even “troubling” that such a bill could be introduced in the House of Assembly.

“Thankfully, the State Assembly stepped down this bill, following the outcry from all over Ala Igbo. The fact that a bill of this nature made it into the House of Assembly in the first instance is troubling,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We, Concerned Professionals from Enugu State, strongly condemn the attempt by government to introduce this obnoxious bill in the State House of Assembly.

“If this bill were not resisted by Ndi Enugu, our state would have spent more than N17 Billion in 10 years to maintain ex-governors, deputies and families.

“This is more than 3 percent of the total annual income of Enugu state. This is coming against the backdrop of (a) disturbing report that Enugu is currently owing more than N4 Trillion in debt according to the Debt Management Office.

“What kind of future are we bequeathing to our children?”

Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, the Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria and Udo Jude Ilo, the Country Officer and Head of Nigeria Office of the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, were among those who signed the statement, which clearly rebuked the political leadership in the South-east state.

Others who signed the statement, include Cajetan Ilo, Ikenna Enebe, Gerald Ubaka, Chike Achukwu, Simon-Jude Mmayie, Adika Ani, Ozonnia Ojielo, Raphael Ani, Ikechukwu Nwobodo, Collins Okwor, Pius Okafor, and Hillary Ogbonna.

The group said the bill, if passed into law, would cause the state to spend N1.7 billion annually on the past governors, deputies, and their families.

To bring such a bill into the House, the group said, showed a “deep insensitivity” to the people and a misplaced priority by the political leadership, “coming at a time when Enugu State’s economy has been battered by Covid-19, when the state is going through its worst water crisis since 1979 and where there is manifest infrastructural decay in Enugu”.

The group said Enugu, because of its historical importance in Nigeria’s South-east region, ought to be a trailblazer and a pacesetter state.

The group said the state has received more than N280 billion in federal allocation since 2017, but that there was not much in the state to show for it.

“The inability to maximize our resources for sustainable development has weakened our economic recovery post-Covid-19. The dwindling internally generated revenue and federal allocation to Enugu state requires bold and creative thinking to design a clear economic recovery plan for the state in consultation with organized private sector and development partners.

“This should be the priority. The immense human resources and technical expertise available to Enugu state clearly demonstrate that the state has what it takes to remake itself and place Ndi Enugu in the part of sustainable development. This current trajectory is pitiable and unsustainable.

“We demand greater transparency and accountability in the management of resources.

“We invite Enugu State to make a better use of available communication tools to engage constructively with Ndi Enugu both home and abroad.

“The task of rebuilding Enugu requires collective action, credible prioritization, and focused implementation. We stand ready to support purposeful leadership and inclusive development in Enugu state. We will however consistently hold any government accountable to its obligation to Ndi Enugu.”

Reaction by the Assembly

The Leader of the Enugu House of Assembly, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, in his reaction to the controversy over the bill, said in a statement on Monday that the assembly was only carrying out its constitutional mandate.

Mr Ezeugwu, however, said the House “would not do anything that would work against the desire and wish of the people.”

“Enugu State House of Assembly remains committed to the discharge of its duties. The House is also sensitive to the feelings of our people and therefore appreciates the feedback and reactions from our Constituents and the public. This is the beauty of democracy and as representatives, we will not disappoint our people.

“Enugu State of Assembly, therefore, assures our people that the House will follow due process and do the needful during the next plenary,” Mr Ezeugwu said, in the statement.

The lawmaker said the Enugu State Gubernatorial Pensions Law was first enacted in 2007 and subsequently amended in 2017.