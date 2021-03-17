ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Enugu State on Wednesday arraigned a man, his son, and one other person before a magistrate for allegedly stealing a security gate valued at N100,000.

The man, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has been identified as Gabriel Arum, while his son is Kenechukwu. The third person is Ifeanyi Obasi.

The trio are facing a five-count charge of unlawful damage, breach of peace, and stealing.

The gate is said to be property of Douglas Ogbodo at Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area.

Except for the man, Mr Arum, who reportedly “could not take his plea appropriately due to loss of state of mind”, the other two pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, C.O Ugwu, said the matter had been delayed since 2017 until it was recently reassigned to a new magistrate and fresh plea taken.

According to him, the accused had on November 16, 2017, in Umuchigbo Iji-Nike, “broken into the property of the complainant, stole the security gate and damaged other items”.

Mr Ugwu said the offence contravened Section 496 of the Criminal Code of Enugu State, 2004.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the accused persons, Iyobosa Izevbigie, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail “on liberal terms”.

The lawyer tendered a medical report for the second accused person and applied for him to be excused from being present at the trial on health grounds.

The magistrate, A.N. Chioke, granted the accused persons bail to the sum of N200,000 each with three sureties for each in like sum.

The magistrate said the sureties must be a level 12 officer who resides within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case was adjourned to April 14 for hearing.

(NAN)