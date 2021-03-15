ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Enugu Field Office, on Monday sealed eight petrol stations in Enugu for dispensing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the approved government pump price.

The Head, Operations, Afam Azuike, disclosed this on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Mr Azuike, however, said three out of the affected petrol stations were later unsealed as they reverted to the government approved price of the product.

He said that the sealing of the defaulting petrol stations followed a public outcry over the weekend that petroleum marketers had arbitrarily increased the pump price of PMS.

He said the field office on Monday embarked on an aggressive surveillance in Enugu metropolis during which they inspected 29 petrol stations.

“We discovered that the major marketers sold between N162 and N175. They complained about the cost of the product at the depot as well as the freight charges from Lagos to Enugu.

“We are aware the government has not increased the price band of PMS which is on partial deregulation.

“The current price band is cost reflective, taking into cognizance the international cost of crude oil and cost of importation of refined products,” he said.

Mr Azuike said the five that refused to revert would remain sealed and be sanctioned in line with the default regulations.

The head of operations said they discovered that several petrol stations were under lock, adding that “we do not know whether they have products or not but the surveillance will continue.

“We noticed that there was panic buying of PMS in Enugu over the weekend but after this surveillance there will be free flow of products in the state.

“We want residents of the state to know that there is no fuel scarcity in the state,” he said.

Mr Azuike appealed to commuters not to play into the hands of greedy petroleum marketers and to report anyone selling above the approved pump price.

“No one should be compelled to buy PMS above the approved pump price. Our office is always open and if you report defaulters we will swing into action,” he said.

PMS scarcity led to a rise in the pump price of PMS in the state in the last four days as some petroleum marketers sold as high as N210 per litre.

(NAN)