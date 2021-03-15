ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has explained why his administration would never pay salary to some people who claimed to be civil servants in the state.

Mr Uzodinma, while briefing reporters, on Monday in Owerri, on the activities marking his first anniversary in office, said the state government has paid genuine workers, and that those complaining of non-payment of salary are either ‘ghost workers’ or fraudsters.

“This government has paid every genuine worker; those complaining of non-payment are either ghost workers or fraudsters.

“I am challenging anybody who has not received his or her salary to come to Government House with his employment details and we will pay him or her immediately,” he said.

Governor Uzodinma said a “monumental fraud” has been discovered in the state government payroll.

He said the era where permanent secretaries were chosen merely by appointment was over. Now, directors in the state civil service must go through promotion examinations and interview processes before being appointed as permanent secretaries to ensure that only competent people were appointed, he said.

He also promised to revive all abandoned state-owned industries to enhance the state’s economy.

The governor said to this end, he has commissioned a consulting firm to identify such industries and recommend ways of rejuvenating them.

The governor touted good governance in Imo State as one of the achievements of his administration in the past one year, and assured he would not renege on his campaign promises.

He pledged to protect lives and property in the state.

Governor Uzodinma condemned the recent killing of two siblings in Ihite-Uboma Local Government Area which led to the burning of a police divisional office in the area by a mob.

The governor, who promised to ensure the victims get justice, warned against the destruction of social infrastructure whenever there was a crisis.

(NAN)