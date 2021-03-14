ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu State has recorded its first rainfall of the year 2021 on Sunday, thus easing the excruciating heat wave.

The rain started at about 3 a.m. and lasted for over two hours, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Almost all parts of Enugu metropolis monitored witnessed the rain, which came with a cooling effect on the dry weather occasioned by the heat wave.

A resident of Achara Layout, Obi Nwosu, said the rain was a great relief as “we are already melting as humans.”

“The cool atmosphere is well cherished and I pray it continues this way,” Mr Nwosu said.

A nursing mother, Chioma Agu, said it was gratifying to see God at work by sending the rain to bring a deep cooling effect on the atmosphere.

Mrs Agu, who lives in the Garki area of Agbani Road, said she hardly sleeps at night as the heat would usually disturb her baby, who,in turn, would keep her awake most hours of the night.

She said, “At least for the first time, my baby, Ngozi, slept very well today.

“I believe as the weather continues to be cool it will give me and other families, being disturbed by the sleeplessness of the baby, relief.”

Gideon Osueke, who lives in Uwani axis of the metropolis, appreciated God that the rainy season would relatively solve the water scarcity issue in the metropolis.

“If the rain continues, the issue of scarcity of water and residents trekking far distances to get water, especially for domestic use, will be a thing of the past this year,” Mr Osueke said.

The early rain did not wreak any havoc, according to NAN.

(NAN)