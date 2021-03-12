ADVERTISEMENT

Some residents of Nsukka town in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have expressed concern and surprise as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is currently been sold for between N220 and N225 per litre in filling stations.

The residents in separate interviews with the NewsAgency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Friday said many filling stations were not dispensing petrol to motorists.

Ifeanyichukwu Abada, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), said ”he felt bad buying a litre of petrol in a filling station on Friday at N225 per litre”.

“Many stations in Nsukka town are not selling petrol, making the product to be scarce while the few that are dispensing sell at a price they like,” he said.

Mr Abada, a former chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities in UNN, said the price increase by stations might not be unconnected with Thursday’s pegging of petrol price at between N209 and N212 by Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

“Federal government should consider the hardship Nigerians are going through and stop this constant increase in the pump price of petrol since it has a multiplier effect.

“Any increase in the price of petrol always leads to increase in prices of products and services in the country,” he said.

Chidi Onah, a lawyer, expressed concern that the increase in petrol price has become a monthly affair.

“In February the price was N187 and now in March the price is N212 per litre and by April there will be another hike.

“I bought a litre this morning at a filling station at N223. I stayed over 45 minutes in a queue because few stations in Nsukka town are selling the product,” he said.

Mr Onah, a human rights activist, accused Nigeria Labour Congress of not doing enough to protect the interests of Nigeria workers.

Desmond Eze, a tricycle operator, urged the government to find a way to stop further increase in the pump price as it affects transport, goods and services in the country.

“Before now, we were charging N50 per passenger within Nsukka town but now petrol is selling between N220 and N225 we will increase transport fare so as to remain in business.

“Government should find a solution to stop the constant increase in the pump price of petrol since it affects every business in the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, an independent petroleum marketer in Nsukka said he was selling a litre for N225 in his station because he did not know what it would cost him to get a new supply, given the new pump price of petrol announced on Thursday by PPPRA.

“I don’t know how much I am going to buy from the depot. I will also pay for the transport as well as pay those working for me in my station,” he said.

(NAN)