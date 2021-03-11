ADVERTISEMENT

Former state lawmakers in Imo State have pledged their support to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration in recovering government property illegally acquired by past administrations.

Ike Ibe, who heads an association of former House of Assembly members in the state, disclosed this in a news conference on Thursday in Owerri.

Mr Ibe, who had represented Obowo State Constituency in the Assembly, said “the era of unbridled and wanton dissipation of the commonwealth of Imo people should be consigned to the dustbin of history”.

He said the actions of the current government in recovering the people’s assets should serve as a pointer for purposeful governance.

Mr Ibe added that the prosecution of those who illegally disposed of the Imo assets, should serve as a deterrent to people who might want to hold government positions.

“Government has assured the people that it will be clinical and holistic in its efforts and we stand by it as we will be watching with eagle eyes.

“On our part as a body, we will support the government to provide democracy dividends to the people of Imo.

“In the fight against corruption, no stone should be left unturned and no cow should be sacred,” he said.

He urged Imo residents to give the Uzodimma-led government the support it needs to develop the state.

The former lawmaker called on groups and persons “who scheme to distract the government from improving the economy and living conditions of Imo people to retrace their steps”.

He said, “We also use this opportunity to urge the government to pay attention to the development of human capital as it is doing with the provision of infrastructure.

“It should spare no effort in implementing policies and ensuring an enabling environment to attract both local and foreign investors which are the oils that propel the engine of economic development.

“The government must continue to ensure that all workers get their wages as and when due in line with its ‘shared prosperity’ mantra.

The Imo State Government recently made headlines because of its clash with a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, over the recovery of a government property.

(NAN)